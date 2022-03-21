Another chunk of funding is on its way for Pikes Peak United Way to turn a Colorado Springs elementary school that will close at the end of this school year into the Family Success Center for a low-income southeast neighborhood.
In releasing remaining funds for this fiscal year, the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $250,000 for Pikes Peak United Way, at the request of Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
The money will help pay for nearly $6 million in startup costs to renovate Pikes Peak Elementary in Harrison School District 2 and fund three years of operating costs and a staff of five, said Cindy Aubrey, president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way.
The organization will run the new center, which is scheduled to open in the fall and provide such services as GED classes, employment counseling, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab, art therapy, a literacy center, financial training, nutrition counseling, mentoring and tutoring.
United Way now is identifying community organizations and agencies to provide such programs at the new center, Aubrey said.
Construction will start at the end of June, after students and staff have cleared out of the building, on $4 million worth of improvements, including new air conditioning, carpet and paint, retooling classrooms and parking, adding signage and other making upgrades. The playground and exterior will remain.
“It’s a beautiful school, and it’s in pretty good condition,” Aubrey said.
In addition to the federal funding, the city of Colorado Springs contributed $1.5 million, and El Paso County gave $1.2 million, she said. Other major donors are Ent Credit Union, $100,000; Colorado Springs Health Foundation, $90,000; USAA, $55,000; Weidner Apartment Homes, $50,000; Mari Wiseman Deminski, $20,000; and Larry H. Miller Charities, $10,000.
A ribbon-cutting on the Family Success Center is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the site, 1520 Verde Drive.
Harrison D-2 is closing the school as part of a restructuring based on declining enrollment and providing equity for all students, officials said last October in announcing the plan. The school has 307 kindergarten through fifth-grade students this school year, compared to 2015-2016, when 467 students were enrolled, according to state enrollment data. Nearly 74% of students this year qualify for the federal government's free or reduced-price lunch program, indicating they are from low-income households.
The idea for the next use of the retiring school grew out of a model that was presented at a conference Pikes Peak United Way leaders attended.
“Ours is a little different, yet simple and something that we hope will provide a pathway for folks to explore opportunities, build personal empowerment, and offer training and career options,” Aubrey said. “That’s our goal.”
The new direction for Pikes Peak United Way comes as the organization is marking its 100th anniversary with a large public celebration on Sept. 16, the day before the center opens.
“We feel like this is the right path for Pikes Peak United Way,” Aubrey said. “It doesn’t mean we won’t be raising money for all partner agencies.”
United Way's annual fundraising campaign benefits 25 to 30 local nonprofits.
Bennet recommended 64 proposed projects in Colorado, totaling nearly $121 million for congressionally directed funding, or earmarks, which have been absent for the past decade but returned this year.
The money is part of the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week to fund government programs for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
Also in El Paso County, under Bennet’s requests for omnibus funding, Schriever Space Force Base received $30 million to build a fitness center, and the U.S. Air Force Academy got approval for $4.36 million to build a high-bay vehicle maintenance shop.