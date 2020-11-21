{span}Gov. Jared Polis goes through a COVID symptom checklist with school nurse Chana Aminov before visiting Village East Community Elementary School in the Cherry Creek district in August. School superintendents have asked Polis to be more direct about school COVID closures.{/span} {span class=”credit”}{span class=”tnt-byline”}(Photo by Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat Colorado){/span}{/span}