Rock formations at Paint Mines Interpretive Park near Calhan were vandalized with graffiti recently.
A hiker spotted human-made markings on several of the rock formations earlier this week. A blue heart can be seen on one of the rocks, along with purple streaks. The word “love” was found painted on another large rock formation.
The rock formations at the park are known for being very fragile. Climbing or hiking on the rock formations is strictly prohibited as this can increase erosion and decay. All the plants, wildlife, rocks, minerals, and historic artifacts within park boundaries are also protected by state law.
For the first offense of vandalism, the fine is $200. For the second offense, it is $250 followed by $500 for the third offense. However, if the acts of vandalism fall into any other laws, there may be additional fines and penalties.
The Paint Mines Interpretive Park is located about 30 miles east from Colorado Springs and is managed by El Paso County. The park offers four miles of trails weaving through the colorful formations. Pets, horses, and bicycles of any kind are prohibited.
Named for the presence of colorful clays once used by American Indians to make paint, the interpretive park is known for its geological formations consisting of hoodoos, colored clay, and sandstone-capped spires. There’s also evidence of human life as far back as 9,000 years ago.
