Fourth of July closures
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Tuesday. Check with individual bank or credit union.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses running on normal schedule Tuesday.
Government offices: State offices closed Monday and Tuesday; city, county and federal offices Tuesday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branches closed Tuesday.
Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail service Tuesday.
The Gazette: Office closed Tuesday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday; The Citadel — Contact at 719-591-5515; The Promenade Shops at Briargate — Contact at 719-265-6264.
Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Tuesday. Check with individual stores.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: cotrip.org
Arizona: az511.com
Kansas: kandrive.org
Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: nmroads.com
Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot
Texas: drivetexas.org
Utah: udot.utah.gov
Wyoming: wyoroad.info
