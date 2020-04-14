A Walmart employee who tested positive for COVID-19 also worked for a Pizza Hut in Fountain, the El Paso County Health Department confirmed Tuesday to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The patient works at both the Walmart off Highway 85/87 in Fountain and the Pizza Hut on Mesa Ridge Parkway. The health department tells KKTV both businesses took the necessary precautions following the employee's official diagnosis.
"Walmart has been very proactive about taking the necessary steps to ensure proper cleaning and disinfection, and other measures to help keep both employees and shoppers safe," Public Health Information Officer Michelle Hewitt wrote to KKTV on Monday when confirming the patient's association with Walmart.
Tuesday, she said the same of Pizza Hut.
"Pizza Hut did close over the weekend in order to bring a third party in to do a thorough disinfection. In general, they have been regularly practicing good cleaning and disinfecting practices, in an effort to protect both employees and the public."
Specific details on the employee, including when they last worked at either location, were not provided publicly. The health department says they are working on a list of businesses where employees have tested positive for COVID.
With more and more reported COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, the health department is reminding the public it is now more important than ever to stay at home.
