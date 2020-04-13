With more and more reported COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, the health department is reminding the public it is now more important than ever to stay at home.
11 News confirmed with El Paso County Public Health on Monday an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fountain Walmart off Highway 85/87.
"Walmart has been very proactive about taking the necessary steps to ensure proper cleaning and disinfection, and other measures to help keep both employees and shoppers safe," Public Health Information Officer Michelle Hewitt wrote to 11 News.
Read more at kktv.com.
