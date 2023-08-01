The Fountain Post Office resumed normal operations Monday after a runaway vehicle crashed into the building Thursday morning, temporarily redirecting mail services and suspending operations.

Officers responded to a call at the post office located at 101 S. Santa Fe Ave. just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a spokesperson with the Fountain Police Department said. No injuries were reported, nor did the vehicle’s air bags deploy from the crash.

Police at the time attributed the crash to a “possible brake failure” and did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved, nor were any arrests made in the incident.

After retail services and mail pickup were rerouted to the Security Post Office, the Fountain location was once again made “accessible and safe” over the weekend and reopened its doors to regular services, according to a news release.