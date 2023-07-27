The Fountain Post Office is closed after a vehicle drove into the building Thursday morning, the United States Postal Service announced in a news release.

Customers are being directed to the Security Post Office in Colorado Springs until the Fountain location is back up and running.

Officers responded to a call at the post office located at 101 South Santa Fe Ave. just before 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson with the Fountain Police Department said. No injuries were reported, nor did the vehicle’s air bags deploy from the crash.

Police say they suspect a “possible brake failure” is to blame for the incident. Nobody was arrested, and police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

All retail services, mail pickup and PO box customer services have temporarily relocated to the Security Post Office at 5575 Kittery Drive. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The post office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The extent of the damage and expected repair time remain unclear.