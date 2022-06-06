Fountain police are asking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man with “undiagnosed dementia,” according to a Monday news release.

Dennis Allen Johnson, 75, was reported missing Monday afternoon. He moved to Fountain from Cotopaxi just last week, officials said.

“Dennis has been missing since 7 a.m. this morning with no known destination,” the release stated.

Because of his condition, Johnson is not supposed to drive, but police said he could be driving a dark blue 2014 Jeep Patriot with Colorado license plate number AQTU74.

Johnson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and beige pants, according to police.

Anyone with information, or who might know Johnson’s whereabouts, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 800-222-8477.