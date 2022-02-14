Chief James Maxon is no longer with the Fountain Fire Department after his employment was terminated Friday, city officials announced Monday.

The City said Maxon's termination is pending an appeal, but did not provide further details.

“Although we do not share details about personnel issues, we can confirm that James Maxon is no longer employed by the city of Fountain as of Friday, Feb. 11, 2022," the city said. "We are grateful for the accomplishments of Chief Maxon during his tenure here and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Maxon was placed on administrative leave in mid-December and Battalion Chief Ryan Torres was made interim chief at that time, the city said.

Court records show that Maxon filed a civil lawsuit against Torres as well as Tyler Lowe, a firefighter at the department, and Nathan Mascarenas, a captain with the department who Maxon fired after an independent investigation determined Mascarenas harassed women and made racist comments, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses Torres, Lowe and Mascarenas of defamation, defamation per se, civil conspiracy and tortious interference with contractual relations, alleging that the three men tried to convince women in the department to make "unfounded allegations of sexual harassment," according to the legal complaint.

The suit also claims Mascarenas posted comments on Facebook aimed at Maxon, quoting song lyrics and linking to news articles about sexual harassment, that elicited likes and comments from other members of the department, the complaint alleged. It also alleged that Torres provided Gazette news partner KKTV with false information about Maxon.

Maxon and his lawyer declined to comment.

"The allegations against Mr. Mascarenas included many false statements," said Jack Donley, an attorney representing Nathan Mascarenas. "For instance, he was not fired from the city of Fountain, he did not make the statements that are alleged or otherwise defame Maxon, and we will be defending this claim in full because it has no validity in full.

The Gazette was not able to reach Lowe, Torres or their attorneys immediately for comment.

Maxon came to Fountain with 26 years of fire service and emergency medical experience and previously served as chief of the Sandoval County Fire Department in New Mexico. He joined the Fountain Fire Department in March 2019.