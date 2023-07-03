It's safe to say that Charles "Dewey" Reinhard, who died at the age of 93 this week, was a man who will be remembered by many for the impact he had on not just the world of hot air ballooning, where he is considered a pioneer and legend, but the impact on the lives of many around him.

"Dewey was basically a living legend in ballooning," Scott Appleman, the owner of Rainbow Ryders and the current head of the Labor Day Lift Off said when speaking with The Gazette. "He pioneered modern day ballooning."

Reinhard is considered by many to be a trailblazer in the hot-air ballooning world, and was the founder of the Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs.

“The Labor Day Lift Off is an iconic event in our community largely thanks to the love and labor of Dewey Reinhard,” Mayor Yemi Mobolade said in a statement to The Gazette.

“We will remember and celebrate his legacy through the cherished tradition of ballooning that he brought to Colorado Springs with the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

"Colorado Springs bids farewell to the soaring spirit of Dewey Reinhard, the ballooning legend who touched the hearts of all with his passion for the skies," Colorado Sports Corp. CEO Megan Leatham said in a written statement to The Gazette. "He was the visionary founder of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and will be leaving behind a legacy that will forever carry on with the event. As we bid farewell to this remarkable pioneer, let us celebrate his incredible contributions to the Colorado Springs community.”

Reinhard, according to a previous story from The Gazette, was born in Pueblo in 1930, enlisted in the Navy in 1951, and began an electrical engineering firm in 1962. It wasn't until 1974 that Reinhard's love of hot air balloons began, after he and his wife traveled to California and saw a hot-air balloon for the first time.

“Maybe we oughta look into that,” Reinhard told his wife, according to a 2020 interview with The Gazette.

Two years later, in 1976, Reinhard launched the first-ever Labor Day Lift Off, and 47 years later, the event is as popular as ever.

When Reinhard began the Lift Off in 1976, it was a small event for hard-core enthusiasts, Appleman said. Now, more than 40 years later, the Lift Off is a massive event in which thousands partake, and Appleman said that is entirely thanks Reinhard.

"We now have over 80 balloons and 200,000 people per year showing," Appleman said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Reinhard also was a man who dared to push the boundaries of what was capable in the world of hot-air ballooning, in the 1970s and '80s breaking numerous records for distance traveled over land in a balloon, according to Appleman.

In 1970, Reinhard made an unsuccessful attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean, which at the time made Reinhard only the 16th person to ever attempt to do so.

"He (Reinhard) was like the internet compared to the telegraph, in the world of ballooning," Appleman said.

While Reinhard's impact on ballooning is undisputed, his effect on the lives around him may have been greater.

"Dewey made the world, period." Appleman said. "Ninety-nine percent of the time, he had a smile on his face."

Appleman said he would never have been able to start his business, Rainbow Ryders, which took over the Lift Off in 2014, except that Reinhard had asked him personally to do so.

Appleman said one of his fondest memories with Reinhard was at that year's Lift Off. Appleman recalled Reinhard spending much of the day with him and his wife "just to make sure we were doing everything right."

"The smile on his face seeing that legacy continue was pretty special," Appleman said. "He was a great man."

"Colorado Springs bids farewell to the soaring spirit of Dewey Reinhard, the ballooning legend who touched the hearts of all with his passion for the skies. He was the visionary founder of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and will be leaving behind a legacy that will forever carry on with the event. As we bid farewell to this remarkable pioneer, let us celebrate his incredible contributions to the Colorado Springs community.”