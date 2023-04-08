Laughter and joyous camaraderie filled the space surrounding the eighth pavilion at Bear Creek Park Saturday during Foster Source and Cobbled Street’s Ambassadors Project’s first annual Easter egg hunt for foster and Kinship families across El Paso County.

“We’re hoping to connect foster families and kin families together through encouraging them, building resources for them finding out what their needs are in specific areas,” said Foster Source’s El Paso County ambassador, Tatiana Scroggins. “We’re creating these events so we can start hearing from foster families and kinship families and what they really need.”

Foster Source and Cobbled Streets are two Colorado nonprofits with a mission of providing education, resources, and enriching experiences to foster and kinship children and families, according to their websites.

Through the two nonprofits' Ambassador Project, they hope to provide foster and kinship families across the state with easy access to support networks, trauma-informed education, and meaningful relationships through community workshops and events.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to get everything through one caseworker. If you can bring more foster parents together it can open doors and avenues to bring additional resources into their lives, and that’s our goal,” Scroggins said.

A total of 20 families consisting of 130 kids showed up Saturday to embark on an Easter egg hunt throughout the park.

With the group was Rachel Hayes, who fosters 10 kids with her husband in Colorado Springs. She said she heard about Saturday’s event through her foster agency and has been using Foster Source services for the past five years.

“This is a really great event, and it really does help when there’s an understanding of trauma. Just knowing the kids will have a fun Easter egg hunt — in other community events where our kids may behave differently than others, there’s not this mutual understanding,” Hayes said, “Whenever you’re welcome to bring 10 kids anywhere, it’s amazing.”

Hayes said she began fostering after her husband heard a sermon at their church regarding the disconnect between Christians and orphan care within the United States.

“He just said, 'Honey, we need to get involved.'"

Standing with Hayes was Jayme Lollich who, along with her family, said she had a "unique" introduction to the foster system in 2020.

“We didn’t wake up and say, 'we’re going to foster and plan this out.' We woke up and said, 'holy crap, we need to do this to help this family,' and that’s what we did.”

Lollich accidentally found herself involved in the foster system after hearing of two little girls who were abandoned by their parents during the pandemic. A coworker at the time told her of the situation.

“I grabbed my husband and my two girls who were home, and we just went shopping for everything they needed on that list. And we went up to meet them, and they said OK, here you go — and they literally gave us the two kids,” Lollich said.

After getting in touch with a family friend who worked as a police officer, they were able to find the girls’ biological parents and get them in touch with services and resources to help them get their kids back.

“We got them both in a men’s home and woman’s home, and we continued working with them for a year until we were able to reunite them,” Lollich said.

Lolich’s family continues to stay in touch with the girls’ and parents through family barbecues and coming together for the kids’ birthdays. Through that case, she got involved in fostering two other kids, adopting them 16 months later.

“We look forward to these events, because this is where it starts," Lollich said. "Fostering is not easy; it’s a struggle. These events help us internally because it gives me hope that yes, we’re doing this right.”

Tammy Melchisedek is proof that it’s never too late to get involved with the foster program. Working with international adoption services for years, adopting two kids internationally in the process, Melchisedek is now a foster grandmother. She got involved through her daughter, and event coordinator, Tatiana Scroggins.

“It’s really important to understand the role that many of these children don’t have any extended family at all. They don’t even know who their grandparents are, or they might have 15 of them,” Melchisedek said. “You just need to be an older, grandmotherly presence in their lives. It’s an opportunity to love kids that need that role.”

“ Helping to increase the tools and community, and the sense that you aren’t alone in this. It’s a really beautiful thing.”