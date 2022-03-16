Fort Carson and Colorado Springs Utilities are expected to announce an electric and natural gas intergovernmental support agreement Wednesday, officials with Utilities said Tuesday.
To be implemented next year, the agreement will allow Utilities to "operate, maintain, and repair the installation’s energy utilities infrastructure," according to a release.
“Partnerships like this are really a win-win for both sides,” Col. Nate Springer, Fort Carson garrison commander, said in the release. “It immediately makes our Installation more energy resilient and is a giant step toward energy independence. Our partnership benefits the surrounding communities, because resilient installations benefit the local economy. It just makes sense.”
The agreement will not impact Colorado Springs customers and will allow the base to harness Utilities' methods, equipment, network and more, officials said. The agreement could be more cost-effective for the base than privatization, officials added.
The term of the agreement is one year but can be renewed for successive one-year periods for an additional nine years.
“The military is woven into the fabric of Colorado Springs," Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said in the release. "They defend our great nation, and we are proud to serve them. Together, we support the vitality of this region.”