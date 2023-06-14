A former Colorado Springs-based doctor and father of 13 has died following a whitewater rafting incident on Friday.

Dustin Harker, 47, who practiced neurology in Colorado Springs from 2020 to 2022, was sharing a raft with three of his children on the Arkansas River in Fremont County when strong currents caused it to capsize. Harker became unresponsive soon after he and his teenage children made it to shore.

Harker’s family has received an outpouring of support following his death, according to his sister-in-law Sharon Neu Young. Former patients from across the country have reached out sharing memories of how Harker impacted their lives while under his care. His strong listening skills and patience made all the difference.

“They were at their wits end dealing with things that were chronic problems, in some cases years, and he was the one who figured it out and listened to try to take care and address their needs,” Neu Young said. “He was somebody who was a stickler for details. It’s very easy in the medical field to feel like you have to treat it a bit like a manufacturing site, and just run people through, and he very much was averse to that approach, and he took whatever time he felt he needed to to make sure he was providing good patient care.”

At home, Neu Young remembers Harker as a curious, deep thinker who strove to understand those around him. He also loved to laugh and play games, she said, and was a devoted father and active member in his church community.

Harker and his wife, Emilie, first met in Utah while attending college before bouncing around to various states, including Ohio, Minnesota, Colorado and, most recently, Kansas. Their family loved to go on adventures, Neu Young said, and summer was “the season of Dustin” when he would take his families to explore the outdoors. For that reason, Colorado was one of his favorite places, she said, with fun family activities like strolling through Cheyenne Mountain Zoo or exploring Garden of the Gods.

“He really did love to play as well as to laugh,” Neu Young said. “[He tried] to bring a laugh and humor to things that are just kind of run of the mill, you’re just going about your business doing the things you have to do. He just knew how to bring a laugh into things.”

Neu Young has created a GoFundMe to support Harker’s family through its loss.