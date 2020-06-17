Flying W Ranch has again pushed back its highly-anticipated grand reopening date because of COVID-19 concerns.

Fans will now have to wait until July 10 to visit the iconic Colorado Springs attraction, which started in 1953.

The Flying W was originally scheduled to reopen on Memorial Day weekend following an eight-year hiatus since the ranch was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012.

The ranch previously pushed the date back to June 26 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now set to reveal its new and improved look on July 10, as social distancing continues to affect the Flying W's ability to operate and entertain.

That's the plan for now, says owner Leigh Ann Wolfe.

It all still depends on whether Gov. Jared Polis approves a variance request from El Paso County to allow the facility to open at 50% capacity or number of guests necessary to maintain 6-foot distancing.

While waiting for the variance, Wolfe says she she has delayed hiring employees. Without approval from Polis, Flying W likely wouldn't be able to open for the summer season.

"It's an incredible time," she said. "You still have to wait and see."

If Flying W can welcome visitors on July 10, they'll be treated to the tradition of stage shows from the Flying W Wranglers and a down-home dinner.

The ranch was rebuilt to host as many as 1,400 people, but the number of attendees would likely be around 500.

The summer chuckwagon operation is scheduled to run through Sept. 30.