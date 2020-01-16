fire i-70

This semi caught fire while going eastbound on I-70 at mile marker 229, which is at the east end of Georgetown. Photo courtesy Colorado State Patrol.

Serious winter weather might be soon hitting the state of Colorado, but that’s not why there was a full shutdown on a stretch of I-70 Thursday afternoon.

Both directions of traffic on I-70 were stopped due to a large semi-truck on fire in the Georgetown area. According to the Colorado State Police, eastbound lanes were shutdown at mile marker 228 and westbound lanes were shut down at mile marker 232.

Westbound lanes have since reopened and one lane of eastbound traffic has reopened [Update as of 12:48 MT]. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Frontage Road at exit 228.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time of a full reopening. Delays are expected and alternate routes are advised.

