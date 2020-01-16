Serious winter weather might be soon hitting the state of Colorado, but that’s not why there was a full shutdown on a stretch of I-70 Thursday afternoon.
Both directions of traffic on I-70 were stopped due to a large semi-truck on fire in the Georgetown area. According to the Colorado State Police, eastbound lanes were shutdown at mile marker 228 and westbound lanes were shut down at mile marker 232.
Westbound lanes have since reopened and one lane of eastbound traffic has reopened [Update as of 12:48 MT]. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Frontage Road at exit 228.
BREAKING: I-70 CLOSED both directions in Georgetown because of this big rig on fire right now. @CBSDenver viewer shared this video from the scene. @CSP_News @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/7is3ncvdNJ— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 16, 2020
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time of a full reopening. Delays are expected and alternate routes are advised.