First-time claims for unemployment benefits in both El Paso and Teller counties more than tripled in the last week of March from the previous week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.
The numbers reflect a stay-at-home order which began March 26. The previous week reflected Polis' order forcing bars, restaurants, casinos, gyms and many other businesses to close, though restaurants could sell food for takeout or delivery.
In El Paso County, initial claims jumped from 2,869 in the week ending March 21 to 9,801 in the week ending March 28, while claims in Teller County surged from 145 in the week ending March 21 to 502 in the week ending March 28. Statewide claims also more than tripled from 24,760 in the week ending March 21 to 86,500 in the week ending March 28.
More than half of the claims came from two sectors — hotels and restaurants, 21,124; health care and social assistance, 9,717; and retail, 7,400. Claims from every sector more than doubled, except for hotels and restaurants, which was up 70% from the previous week.