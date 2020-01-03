Turn your gaze toward the sky tonight to catch the peak moment of a multi-day meteor shower going on above Colorado from December 27 to January 10, 2020.
Dubbed the “Quadrantids,” this meteor shower has the potential to be the strongest meteor shower of the year. It’s set to peak tonight on January 3 into the early morning hours of January 4. On average, expect to see 25 meteors per hour, with a maximum of 120 per hour depending on a number of factors. According to NASA, the Quadrantids are known for their bright fireball meteors.
This year, the moon will be 58% full during the peak hours. This may limit visibility. Weather may also limit visibility on certain days, as the beginning of January is typically marked by winter storms moving through the state.
While city lights will likely block out much of this natural light show, finding a spot in rural Colorado will help eliminate most of the light pollution. Head to one of the state’s designated dark sky areas on a clear night during the shower to have a better chance of catching some action.
Find more information about the Quadrantids here.