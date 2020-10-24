I-25 fire 102420

Fire stopped traffic on I-25 between Interquest Parkway and North Gate Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy KKTV.

Crews have part of I-25 closed for a working grass fire on I-25 near Interquest Parkway.

There have been delays reported in this area. CSFD and USAFA fire are on scene.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News SB traffic on I-25 is being diverted onto the Air Force Academy Exit.

Fire activity has also closed lanes of I-25 in both direction between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

The left lanes in both directions are closed.

