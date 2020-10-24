Crews have part of I-25 closed for a working grass fire on I-25 near Interquest Parkway.
There have been delays reported in this area. CSFD and USAFA fire are on scene.
I-25 NB/SB: Road closed due to fire activity between Exit 153 - Interquest Parkway and Exit 156 - Northgate Boulevard. Southbound lanes blocked and Northbound left lane closed at mile marker 154 in Colorado Springs. Use caution. Watching for emergency… https://t.co/6l5ho107HF— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 24, 2020
Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News SB traffic on I-25 is being diverted onto the Air Force Academy Exit.
#ColoadoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire in the area of I25 and Interquest Pkwy. USAFA fire and CSFD on scene. Be careful of firefighters in the area. Expect some delays— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 24, 2020
Fire activity has also closed lanes of I-25 in both direction between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
The left lanes in both directions are closed.
I-25 NB/SB: Fire department activity between Exit 132 - CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. Left lanes closed, Northbound and Southbound, merge right, use caution and slower speeds https://t.co/sNqsklQSFb— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 24, 2020