Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a fire in the basement of a home just west of downtown Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted firefighters responded to a working fire at 110 North Spruce Street, west of Interstate 25 and downtown Colorado Springs, where fire was reported at the front of the home.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews have made access to the basement fire on Spruce and are working on fire attack. pic.twitter.com/VLUR6arFDK — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 16, 2022

The department did not immediately respond to a call for further information. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that six units and 29 firefighters responded to the scene, and quickly extinguished the fire. No one was reported injured.