Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a fire in the basement of a home just west of downtown Sunday morning.
Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted firefighters responded to a working fire at 110 North Spruce Street, west of Interstate 25 and downtown Colorado Springs, where fire was reported at the front of the home.
#ColoradoSpringsFire crews have made access to the basement fire on Spruce and are working on fire attack. pic.twitter.com/VLUR6arFDK— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 16, 2022
The department did not immediately respond to a call for further information. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that six units and 29 firefighters responded to the scene, and quickly extinguished the fire. No one was reported injured.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only