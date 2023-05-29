Gazette police lights
No one was injured and people are being let back into their apartments after a natural gas meter was hit in a traffic accident late Monday morning on the city's southeast side, Colorado Springs firefighters said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported on Twitter at 11:18 a.m. that a vehicle struck a natural gas meter at 650 N. Murray Blvd. and crews had "successfully shut down the flow of natural gas."

Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Capt. JJ Halsey said Monday there was no fire and there were no injuries as a result of the single-vehicle traffic incident. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Firefighters evacuated six apartment homes at Aspire Apartments, Halsey said. Crews were allowing people back into their homes around 11:26 a.m., according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

