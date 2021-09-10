Local firefighters will climb the Manitou Incline in their full gear on Saturday to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Firefighters and military personnel from all over Colorado, El Paso County and other states will hike up nearly one mile with 2,000 elevation gain on the Incline for the sixth year in a row.

“It (the Incline) was the closest representation to the Twin Towers that I could find,” said organizer RJ Gerry.

Firefighters always carry up a flag with all the names of first responders who lost their lives in the attacks, include the 343 firefighters. With the 20th anniversary and the recent events in Afghanistan, local firefighters want the community to always remember Sept. 11.

The group is leaving the base of the Incline around 7 a.m. Saturday. Other hikers are welcome to join the climb.

