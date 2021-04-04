Firefighters extinguished a porch fire at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Sunday before any serious damage could be done.
The blaze ignited about 5 p.m. outside a single unit at Five Fountains Condominiums, at 1625 N. Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs Fire Battalion Chief Steve Wilch said.
Fire crews were on the scene within 8 minutes and knocked down the flames before they could endanger a dog in the unoccupied apartment or spread to adjoining units.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1625 N MURRAY BL; FIVE FOUNTAINS CONDOMINIUMS. Engine 7 is on scene reporting fire showing from the back of the complex— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 4, 2021
No injuries were reported and no one had to evacuate as a result.