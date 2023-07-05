A water rescue is underway in southeast Colorado Springs amid heavy rains Wednesday evening, the Colorado Spring Fire Department reported.

In a Twitter post around 7:30 p.m., the fire department said crews were on the scene at 3020 East Platte Avenue to rescue a person trapped in their vehicle.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Colorado Springs until 7:15 p.m. Rain, "large hail and damaging winds" hovered on the radar Wednesday evening, and thunderstorm conditions could last through the night, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Hail pummeled areas of Colorado Springs, including along Interstate 25 near downtown and in the southeast part of the city, including at The Citadel mall.