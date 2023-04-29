Colorado Springs’ El Cinco De Mayo Inc. held its 39th annual Fiesta and Car Show Saturday bringing lots of food, dancing, and vibrant cars to the Memorial Park green.

Saturday’s event is a vibrant tradition in the area, with the goal of sharing Mexican and Hispanic culture and activities with the surrounding community.

“It shows the pride and joy of our people, and it’s an opportunity to share the fruits of our labor,” Carmen Abeyta, an event organizer for the past 32 years, said.

Over 100 cars bikes and motorcycles entered the car show Saturday, accompanied by more than 60 vendors and food trucks from the area.

Proceeds from the event will go towards a series of $1,000 student scholarships awarded by the nonprofit to individuals pursuing high education, in need of financial assistance. This year's recipients will be honored at the El Cinco De Mayo Scholarship Gala on May 6.

Although it’s officially the event’s 39th anniversary, Abeyta said it’s been an informal tradition for much longer.

“It started out as backyard barbecues throughout different neighborhoods,” Abeyta said. “eventually, they needed more space.”

The event has been hosted at several locations in Colorado Springs throughout the years. When Abeyta started, it was at Memorial Valley Park. Since then, it has bounced around to different school parking lots, and shopping centers, landing in Memorial Park this year.

Saturday’s car show featured an array of vintage vehicles and flashy ‘low riders’.

A low rider is any car, motorcycle, or bike that has been modified to sit very low to the ground, with a streamlined appearance. The tradition dates back to the 1930s in Southern California, and the subculture has grown and evolved throughout Hispanic and Mexican communities ever since.

“The Mexican and Hispanic culture, they love low riding, and they love hot rodding,” Gaspar Martinez, organizer of the car show, said, “we have a lot of people showing cars dating back to the 30s, to brand new cars.”

Martinez has been involved with the event and nonprofit for the past 30 years. Although he hones a personal hobby in cars, he’s not showing at Saturday’s event. Rather, he’s focusing his efforts on running the show.

“We judge through a points system, looking at the body, custom modifications, and presentation,” Martinez said, “the car with the most points will win people’s choice, best in show.”

As an active observer of car culture in Colorado Springs, Martinez said the community is growing every year.

“The low-riding scene is coming in slow motion, but it’s getting bigger every year. Our population is growing we have people coming from Texas, LA, and New Mexico that are contributing to the culture and helping it grow.”

Devohn Vernon, a local car enthusiast, proudly stood next to his 1962 Chevrolet Impala. Glimmering in appearance, the slick, beige vintage vehicle presents as a work of art.

“I did everything pretty much. I did all the bodywork on it. I built it from the ground up — being able to see it come from nothing into something, I’d say it’s my biggest accomplishment.”

Vernon inherited his love for cars through watching his uncle growing up. Now, they’re showing their cars side-by-side.

“When I graduated, he (my uncle) bought me this car as a graduation present, but it didn’t look like this at all. We started in 2017 and I was able to pull it out in 2019, so it took about two years to get it to where it is now,” Vernon said, “I worked on it every day, and it took lots of money.”

Vernon’s dedication to his craft is evident as he spoke passionately and positively toward the process. When asked what keeps him in the scene year after year, Vernon spoke about the subculture’s affable community.

“It’s being in the game, it’s being here. You get the love, you get to meet new people,” Vernon said, “there’s always an opportunity for something, whether friendship or an interview with the Gazette! That’s what’s going to keep me in the game, it’s all the love.”