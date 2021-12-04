"We made due but it's good to be back" was how one person who attended Saturday night's Festival of Lights parade downtown described the feeling of being there. It seemed to be one of the prevailing sentiments amongst paradegoers.
The 38th annual Festival of Lights parade kicked off at 5:50 p.m. Saturday downtown and returned to its old glory a year removed from a drive-through edition of the parade at The Broadmoor World Arena due to the pandemic.
"We hated it but we kind of did something different, you know, what we could do," Colorado Springs Festival of Lights Executive Director Terry Collinson said of last year's parade. Collinson said this year the energy for the parade was tremendous.
"They were so glad we could do it the regular way," he said.
Collinson said there were about 74 entries in this year's parade, most of which didn't get on board until October, weeks shy of the Nov. 7 deadline for entries.
"Kind of got worried because a lot of schools they just got started, a lot of churches they went through a hard time without having church and a lot of the companies they didn't even know where their people were," he said.
Collinson thinks the crowd, who packed the streets of downtown Tejon Street from St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Street, reached the usual peak of about 60,000 attendees.
The parade featured numerous floats featuring iconic Christmas characters such as Santa Claus and the Grinch. Many local businesses and organizations decorated their vehicles with Christmas lights and other ornaments to commemorate the season.
Multiple high school bands marched down Tejon playing Christmas classics and even a few contemporary hits such as Air Academy's rendition of "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2."
"It starts the Christmas Holiday season for a lot of people," Collinson said of the parade. "They want to get out and do something and it just vaults them right into the holidays."
For Jason Burgess, who serves in the army, the parade brings out the magic of the holiday season for his kids. As his children played with light up swords he purchased, he mentioned their excitement at getting to see Santa and all the flashing lights.