Happy Father's Day Colorado Springs!
There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., for the Colorado Springs area. It'll be partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will become quite numerous over the mountains today and this evening, with the heaviest rain expected to occur over the south and west facing slopes of the San Juan Mountains. Locally heavy rain may also occur on the southwest facing slopes of the northern Sangre De Cristo Mountains. Over the valleys, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are anticipated.
Over the plains, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are anticipated, with only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible over the far eastern plains. The primary weather threats today will be gusty winds over the plains, were winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible.
A few cloud to ground lightning flashes will also be possible, especially over the Continental Divide region and the plains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.