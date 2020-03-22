Landen Hiott (center) is comforted by her aunt, Veronica Birkenstock, and Albert Stauch after the announcement that Gannon Stauch's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder of Gannon. Albert Stauch and Landen Hiott are the parents of Gannon Stauch. The investigation into the disappearance of Gannon Stauch, 11, began on Jan. 27, 2020, when the stepmother called 9-1-1 to report him missing from a subdivision near Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)