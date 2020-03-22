The father of missing Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch released a statement Sunday to thank the community for their support during the investigation of his 11-year-old son's disappearance.
Al Stauch's statement comes days after authorities announced that they'd found remains tentatively identified as Gannon's in Florida on March 18.
Restoration Church in Colorado Springs released the statement on behalf of Al Stauch via Facebook on Sunday.
"As you can tell from the initial missing child report, to the arrest and charges in early March, and now the wonderful, yet gut-wrenching news that Gannon's body has been recovered, this has been a heartbreaking and absolutely devastating time period in my life," Al Stauch said in the statement.
The boy's stepmother,Leticia Stauch, was arrested on murder charges earlier this month. Few details about the case against her have been released.
