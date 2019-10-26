One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to Colorado Springs police.
The Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center reported the crash, on eastbound Cimarron Street, east of Interstate 25, in a tweet shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The intersection is closed while police investigate, and traffic exiting from Interstate 25 can only head west on Cimarron. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, stay with Gazette.com for updates.
