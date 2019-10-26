Gazette Lights Stock Photo

One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to Colorado Springs police.  

The Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center reported the crash, on eastbound Cimarron Street, east of Interstate 25, in a tweet shortly before 7:30 p.m. 

The intersection is closed while police investigate, and traffic exiting from Interstate 25 can only head west on Cimarron. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

