One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

The Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center reported the crash, on eastbound Cimarron Street, east of Interstate 25, in a tweet shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The intersection is closed while police investigate, and traffic exiting from Interstate 25 can only head west on Cimarron. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This is a developing story, stay with Gazette.com for updates.

Motorcyclist killed near downtown Colorado Springs identified A motorcyclist who died Friday night in a crash near downtown Colorado Springs was identified Tuesday by police as Danzig Herrera, 25, of Colo…

+3 Pickup causes multiple crashes in chaotic chase across El Paso County A beat-up pickup left a trail of havoc in its wake Friday afternoon, plowing through at least a dozen cars in three separate crashes as El Pas…