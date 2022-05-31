Engines will be revving soon in preparation for the 100th edition of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb by Gran Turismo, set to take place June 26.

The race promises excitement as drivers prepare to race up to the summit of Pikes Peak, but not before a long-awaited celebration in downtown Colorado Springs.

Two days before the race, South Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue will transform into the hub of Fan Fest — a street festival that spans blocks of the downtown area. The day will bring the excitement of the raceway to fans young and old for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fan Fest will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 24, with opportunities to meet drivers, climb inside race cars and purchase race merchandise.

Events are scheduled to include stunts performed by riders of the Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo, an autograph session with this year’s OPTIMA Batteries Fast 15 qualifiers and the Cub Scouts Council Pinewood Derby.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is an invitation-only motorsport race that features a variety of vehicles racing through 156 turns and up 4,725 vertical feet to the finish line at the summit of Pikes Peak.

The 12.42-mile course concludes at an elevation of 14,115 feet, hence the popular name for the event: The Race to the Clouds.

The first race took place in 1916, and 2022 marks the 100th running of the Hill Climb.