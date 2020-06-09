Local public health departments in Colorado were granted the power to unilaterally decide what school graduations looks like, Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health told the Board of County Commissioners.
Starting Thursday, Kelly said family can attend graduation ceremonies in person.
The size of the venue will largely dictate how many family members will be allowed to attend, he said. Physical distancing will be required between families.
The health department is working with superintendents to create safety plans for nine high school graduations that are scheduled between Thursday and Saturday, Kelly said. Several more graduations are scheduled throughout June in the Colorado Springs area.
On Saturday, the 54 graduates of Buena Vista High School held their ceremony at a drive-in theater.
