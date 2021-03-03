Family leaves $5,000 tip on $55 bill at Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge

During a time that has been tough on those working in the service industry, a family brought quite a bit of joy and financial relief to five people at the Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs.
The generous family enjoyed a breakfast at the resort’s Barnwood restaurant recently. The bill came out to $55. When the receipt was signed, a $5,000 tip was left behind.
“As they were leaving, I spoke to them and just said that their amazing generosity will never be forgotten,” Monique West the Food and beverage Director at the Great Wolf Lodge explained. “It is literally life changing to some of the staff that is working in the morning.”
The tip was split among three servers, a host and a busser.