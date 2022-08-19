Just before 1:15, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a crash near exit 135 - south Academy Boulevard and state highway 16.
#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard and CO 16. https://t.co/XdE7OUeeNS— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 19, 2022
The right lane is closed and drivers are told to expect delays of at least two minutes as of 2:00 p.m.
A live traffic map can be viewed here.
Media partner KKTV reports average speeds of 25 mph.
This is a developing story and will be updated.