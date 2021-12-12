Colorado Springs fire officials lifted evacuations for hotels and businesses near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city’s north side after a brush fire — one of three or four reported along the highway — broke out early Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Just before 2 p.m. fire officials tweeted the “bulk” of the approximately 38-acre fire was “knocked down” and crews had established a containment line, bringing the fire under control. Colorado Springs Fire Department Capt. JJ Halsey said evacuations, including at Great Wolf Lodge and Hollywood Theaters, were lifted around 2:30 p.m., after about 1½ to two hours.

The Barr family from Northern Colorado were swimming in the indoor water park at the Great Wolf Lodge when everyone was evacuated from the hotel because of a brush fire. All the people in the pool just grabbed towels and shoes and headed for the exits. The fire started east of I-25 and north of Interquest Pkwy. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

There were no injuries, he said.

Lots of smoke was still in the area as firefighters mopped up the hotspots late Sunday afternoon. No structures are threatened, officials said.

Colorado Springs resident Dave Whaley and his sons Owen, 11, and Isaac, 8, were among those evacuated at the nearby Great Wolf Lodge. Like many visitors they were in the pool at the time of the evacuations and, clad in swimwear, headed to the back parking lot on foot and then, eventually, to Scheels.

“I was nervous because the grass fire was so close to the building,” Owen Whaley told The Gazette.

Dave Whaley, however, wasn’t worried but was grateful for the unseasonably warm weather, which made evacuating in swimwear bearable, he said.

Firefighters on Sunday also battled several other brushfires that ignited off I-25 and moved progressively north, Halsey said.

The first, at I-25 and Fillmore, was reported around 12:42 p.m. and a second, at Rockrimmon and I-25, was reported around 12:50 p.m. Those brushfires were less than a quarter-acre in size and were quickly extinguished, Halsey said. Crews will tend to hotspots through sunset, monitoring them overnight and into the morning.

The third fire reported was at InterQuest. There may have been a fourth fire near the Air Force Academy, Halsey said.

The cause of the fires is under investigation, Halsey said, adding, as white flecks of debris swirled down from the sky instead of snowflakes: "We don't have any one particular time of year that is fire season. We're now year-long. It just doesn't end."

The fires broke out as the National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a red flag warning for high fire danger Sunday in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, warning of above-average temperatures and gusty winds.

The red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties, along with other areas in southeast Colorado. Winds between 10 and 20 mph were forecast, with gusts between 35 to 45 mph in the Pikes Peak region, the agency said.

