Colorado Springs fire officials lifted evacuations for hotels and businesses near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city’s north side after a brush fire — one of three or four reported along the highway — broke out early Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Just before 2 p.m. fire officials tweeted the “bulk” of the approximately 38-acre fire was “knocked down” and crews had established a containment line, bringing the fire under control. Colorado Springs Fire Department Capt. JJ Halsey said evacuations, including at Great Wolf Lodge and Hollywood Theaters, were lifted around 2:30 p.m., after about 1½ to two hours.
There were no injuries, he said.
#ColoradoSpribgsFire bulk of fire is knocked down crews have a an initial containment line established. Lot of smoke in the area still— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021
Lots of smoke was still in the area as firefighters mopped up the hotspots late Sunday afternoon. No structures are threatened, officials said.
Colorado Springs resident Dave Whaley and his sons Owen, 11, and Isaac, 8, were among those evacuated at the nearby Great Wolf Lodge. Like many visitors they were in the pool at the time of the evacuations and, clad in swimwear, headed to the back parking lot on foot and then, eventually, to Scheels.
“I was nervous because the grass fire was so close to the building,” Owen Whaley told The Gazette.
#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD and partner agency units mopping up hot spots and interior fires. No structures threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/1xXBNGe0At— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021
#ColoradoSpringsFire Evacuations of local hotels and businesses have been lifted. Crews are mopping up hot spots. Media brief at 3:15 on the west side of the Colorado Mtn Brewery parking lot. Fire is under control.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021
Dave Whaley, however, wasn’t worried but was grateful for the unseasonably warm weather, which made evacuating in swimwear bearable, he said.
Firefighters on Sunday also battled several other brushfires that ignited off I-25 and moved progressively north, Halsey said.
The first, at I-25 and Fillmore, was reported around 12:42 p.m. and a second, at Rockrimmon and I-25, was reported around 12:50 p.m. Those brushfires were less than a quarter-acre in size and were quickly extinguished, Halsey said. Crews will tend to hotspots through sunset, monitoring them overnight and into the morning.
A large black smoldering patch in front of Great Wolf Lodge and Ent up here near Interquest. Several firefighters tending to hot spots. Smell of smoke is thick. Awaiting media brief in parking lot of Hollywood Theaters. #csprings @csgazette pic.twitter.com/9gqWPozw9p— Gazette Erin Prater (@GazetteEPrater) December 12, 2021
On scene of the brush fire at Great Wolf Lodge. Firefighters are tending to hotspots. There is a smoldering feet away from the Hotspot. Evacuations have been lifted. Awaiting media brief. @csgazette #csprings pic.twitter.com/xuJlTXvN9R— Gazette Erin Prater (@GazetteEPrater) December 12, 2021
The third fire reported was at InterQuest. There may have been a fourth fire near the Air Force Academy, Halsey said.
The cause of the fires is under investigation, Halsey said, adding, as white flecks of debris swirled down from the sky instead of snowflakes: "We don't have any one particular time of year that is fire season. We're now year-long. It just doesn't end."
The fires broke out as the National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a red flag warning for high fire danger Sunday in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, warning of above-average temperatures and gusty winds.
Critical fire weather conditions are still occurring this afternoon across southern CO. Of more concern at this time, is across the Pikes Peak region where winds are currently gusting to 35-45 mph w/ RH values around 5 percent. Conditions will improve over the next 1-2 hrs. #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 12, 2021
The red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties, along with other areas in southeast Colorado. Winds between 10 and 20 mph were forecast, with gusts between 35 to 45 mph in the Pikes Peak region, the agency said.