Just five weeks into the new year, El Paso County already is on track to substantially surpass last year’s record-high death rate, according to El Paso County Coroner and Medical Examiner Dr. Leon Kelly.

“As we begin 2022, the increase of deaths has not only continued but appears to be accelerating,” he said.

Through the end of January, the county is on pace to perform 1,700 autopsies this year, Kelly said, which would be 250 more than last year’s preliminary totals.

Ten confirmed homicides countywide thus far this year, compared with three at this time in 2021, are one factor, he said. Of those, eight homicides have been in city limits, compared with one last year.

And while COVID-19 fatalities appear to be on a waning trajectory, drug overdoses continue to plague the population — the community's increase in sudden and unexpected deaths is being led by the rise of fentanyl fatalities, the coroner said.

The county recorded just five fentanyl-related deaths in 2017, with the number essentially doubling each year since then.

Kelly’s preliminary total for 2021 is just over 100 fentanyl overdose deaths countywide — more than double the 2020 total of 47-related fentanyl deaths and up from 21 in 2019.

Five of last year’s victims were minor children under age 18, the coroner said.

Fentanyl is a powerful prescription painkiller that’s sometimes mixed with heroin or pills and often ingested unknowingly.

And there could have been more deaths. Colorado Springs Police Department patrol officers administered Narcan, an antidote to opioid overdose, 21 times in 2021, according to Lt. James Sokolik, spokesman. That’s up from 13 uses of Narcan by city police in 2020 and 17 in 2019, he said.

Final toxicology reports are still pending on many local deaths from December, Kelly said, so the official numbers could change.

The county coroner’s office in 2020 handled a total of 186 drug-related accidental deaths, up from 130 in 2019. Officials partially attributed overdose increases to pandemic lockdowns and shutdowns of in-person treatment and other assistance.

Deaths in El Paso County are up in most categories, with the exception of teen deaths by suicide. Early annual totals show the county had just four youth suicides in 2021, Kelly said, down from 15 in 2020. That tied the record high first set in 2016. The county saw nine youth suicides in 2019 and seven in 2018.

“So despite every indication of increased mental health challenges for kids preceding and including the pandemic, we have been able to prevent the worst outcomes — meaning that intervention strategies and the de-stigmatization of mental health seeking behavior is working to save lives,” Kelly said.

Adult suicide deaths in 2021 have not yet been tallied, but Kelly expects to see numbers continue a “flat” trend of the past two years, with 178 suicides in 2020 and 180 in 2019, a record high.

“To some degree, that should be seen as a success, given all the additional stress the pandemic has placed on all of us, including those most at risk of severe mental health disorders and self-harm,” Kelly said.

The coroner hopes as COVID-related fatalities continue to drop, that will “allow us to begin focusing on some other immediate challenges concerning public health and safety, including substance abuse and mental wellness.”

El Paso County Public Health does not have a prevention program specifically for opioid overdoses, said spokeswoman Michelle Beyrle. However the two top priorities of the Community Health Improvement Plan are improving mental health and preventing substance abuse, she said.

A Healthy Community Collaborative with representatives from various sectors is identifying strategies to reduce substance use and improve mental health, she noted.

El Paso and Teller counties also are preparing to receive money from a nationwide legal settlement with opioid drug manufacturers.

Officials are in the process of forming a Regional Abatement Council, which will determine how to distribute the funds according to the intended purposes, which include treatment, intervention, training and research, said Natalie Sosa, El Paso County spokeswoman.

Nearly 100% of cities and counties in Colorado have joined the agreement, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced last month.

Colorado is slated to receive $385 million of the $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors.

“Investing in our community's health and healing from the opioid crisis through education and treatment will help those struggling with addiction and save lives,” Sosa said.