The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday that it is searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen in Colorado Springs over a month ago.

Lia Conace's parents reported her missing to police on Feb. 17, according to a news release. She was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Statute Drive and is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lia was believed to be traveling to visit another juvenile acquaintance in Jefferson County, Indiana; however, local authorities did not locate her at the acquaintance's address.

The acquaintance told authorities they have not had contact with Lia since her disappearance. Lia has also not responded to messages from friends or reached out to family members, police said.

Investigators believe Lia is endangered and could be between Colorado and Indiana, but she does not have money or a known means of transportation.

"Additional case specific facts have led investigators to be concerned for her welfare," police said in the news release.

Anyone with information related to Lia's whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.