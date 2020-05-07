GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Following four incidents of vandalism at one of their offices, police said a threat of "civil war" was sent to public health officials at the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD).
Greenwood Village Police said in a news release that the threat was emailed Tuesday to a receptionist for TCHD, which covers Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas counties. Officers have since increased patrols outside of the Greenwood Village office on South Willow Drive.
The Aurora Police Department also reported on Twitter that they were investigating vandalism at one of the health department's offices in Aurora. Photos posted to Twitted by the department showed broken and spray painted windows.
CAN YOU HELP US ID?We are investigating 5 vandalisms at a @TCHDHealth office in Aurora. The images are from 4/16,18, 20 & 5/4. We do not have a suspect identified, only a person(s) of interest. Please send tips to @CrimeStoppersCO to be eigible for a reward of up to $2,000.00. pic.twitter.com/53dOgSz5PH— Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) May 7, 2020
"I know you're the receptionist and not responsible for these edicts... but tell the 9 petty tyrants who want to keep locking most of Colorado down to F--- OFF,” the email said, according to the news release. "’We the people’ are DONE with this f***ing bulls***, and you're about to start a hot-shooting no bulls*** civil war."
TCHD has nine directors, all with medical expertise, appointed by county commissioners. Wednesday, the department issued this statement:
On May 5 a citizen wrote an email to the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) directed to the Board of Health (BOH) expressing their displeasure with the current handling of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This communication used offensive language and expressed a concern that if the BOH continued with their current course of action, that it would lead to severe negative consequences including community violence. In an abundance of caution, due to the sentiment expressed and the harsh language used, this email was reported to the Greenwood Village Police Department. In their judgment, the content of the email was not criminal in nature, and while it is unfortunate that the language used was intimidating, TCHD supports the rights of citizens to redress their grievances with their government and acknowledges that this is a very trying time for everyone.
Read more at 9news.com.