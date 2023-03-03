The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager missing from east Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County has returned home safely after being missing for nearly a month.

EPCSO announced the return of Adrianna, 15, early Friday morning through their Twitter account

Sheriff’s deputies originally asked for the public’s assistance in locating the teen on Feb. 8. Deputies had originally described her as ‘at risk’.

On Feb. 28 authorities said they had a reason to believe the teen was safe but had yet to return home. As of 7:20 a.m. Friday, the office announced she had returned.