The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking volunteers to work alongside agency staff as language interpreters.
Volunteer language interpreters will accurately, literally and in a timely manner translate verbal, written and audio communication between Sheriff's Office personnel and non-English speaking people, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
They will also attend training and complete written translation projects of some of the agency's standard forms used in day-to-day operations, as well as other duties.
According to a position description on the agency's website, qualified volunteers are at least 18 years old; have a valid driver's license; can demonstrate "adequate proficiency" in the language which they will provide translation services as determined by a sitting volunteer interview board; and must pass a truth-verification examination, fingerprint-based background investigation and online Criminal Justice Information training.
Interested applicants can print the application online at bit.ly/3lp91mE. Applications must be mailed or delivered to El Paso County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Program Coordinator Laurie Thomas, 27 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or emailed to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. April 22.
Contact Thomas for more information about the application process at 719-520-7216 or LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com.
To learn more about the Language Services Volunteer Unit, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office website, epcsheriffsoffice.com, or contact Deputy Edwin Kohl at EdwinKohl@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7182, Ext. 40075.