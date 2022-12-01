The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a teen who has been missing since Tuesday.

Arianna Bustamante, 15, was last seen near East Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive, west of the Colorado Springs Airport, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Thursday.

Bustamante is 5 feet tall and thin, with dark brown hair and eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a maroon pullover, gray sweatpants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers, officials said.

Anyone who may have seen her, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to call 719-390-5555.