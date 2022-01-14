Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are searching for a 33-year-old mother and her two children, ages three and ten, who went missing earlier this month, spokesperson Lt. Deb Mynatt announced Friday.
Tanya Bebb and her two sons went missing Jan. 8, Mynatt said. Bebb was last seen entering a red colored sedan with a man named "Michael" as she left a home in the 4000 block of North Curtis Road. Bebb is listed as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair.
According to Bebb's family, she said she was going to get something to eat with a friend. She has not been seen or heard from since and was reported missing Jan. 12, Mynatt said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bebb and her sons is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only