The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Haley Gallardo, officials announced Wednesday night.
Gallardo was last seen Oct. 26 at Harrison High School, deputies said. She was wearing black FILA shoes with pink stripes, blue jeans and a black shirt with the word "ALUMNI."
Deputies said Gallardo has a history of running away.
Unlawfully harboring a minor is illegal and could result in jail time or a fine of $1,000.
Anyone who has seen Gallardo is encouraged to call 719-390-5555.