Romeo.jpeg

Romeo, 12, is suspected of stealing his mother's vehicle and running away form home, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

 El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information that could help them locate a missing youth with a history of running away from home, officials said in a tweet.

Romeo, 12, reportedly stole his mother's Jeep from the 4600 block of Ports Down lane in Security-Widefield. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans and was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Colorado license plate number DCC-A28, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on Romeo’s whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for missing juvenile
Alert issued for missing Indigenous teen last seen in Colorado Springs
Officials locate woman missing from Colorado Springs hospital

Tags

Load comments