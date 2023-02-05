The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information that could help them locate a missing youth with a history of running away from home, officials said in a tweet.

Romeo, 12, reportedly stole his mother's Jeep from the 4600 block of Ports Down lane in Security-Widefield. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans and was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Colorado license plate number DCC-A28, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on Romeo’s whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.