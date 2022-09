Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have found an at-risk teenager who went missing Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office announced.

Deputies were searching for 17-year-old Ilhan Sharp. Ilhan was last seen in the 3000 block of Hamal Circle in Monument, wearing a dark red T-shirt, gray shorts and carrying a blue Adidas backpack.

Deputies announced that Ilhan had been found safe just after 9:30 p.m.