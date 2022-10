The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Colorado Springs woman.

Lindsay Woods, 31, is considered missing or endangered, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Woods is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen near Security and Fontaine boulevards. She was wearing a black top, black pants and gold-colored wire frame glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.