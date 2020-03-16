El Paso County jail visitation closes

Inmates at the El Paso County jail will no longer be able to visit with their family, starting Monday, March 16 amid new precautions set in place to limit the spread of coronavirus. (Courtesy El Paso County Jail)

Inmates at the El Paso County jail will no longer be able to visit with their family, starting Monday, amid new precautions set in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

All "in-person" visitation programs will shut down except for pre-approved visits from attorneys, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office website. Authorities suggest the public uses the remote video visitation system.

Inmates who display symptoms will be required to wear surgical masks if they leave the jail, the Sheriff's Office said. Employees who show symptoms, who live with someone who is showing symptoms, or who are at high risk of the virus, will be directed to stay home.

Tags

In this Series

Coronavirus in Colorado: Full Coverage

Updated article

Coronavirus in Colorado: Live updates - Four Boulder residents test positive for COVID-19

Updated article

Coronavirus in Colorado: 30 new cases, including fourth in El Paso County; advisory issued for Western Slope

Updated article

Rural Coloradans dealing with coronavirus without the 'mass hysteria'

65 updates

Load comments