Inmates at the El Paso County jail will no longer be able to visit with their family, starting Monday, amid new precautions set in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

All "in-person" visitation programs will shut down except for pre-approved visits from attorneys, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office website. Authorities suggest the public uses the remote video visitation system.

Inmates who display symptoms will be required to wear surgical masks if they leave the jail, the Sheriff's Office said. Employees who show symptoms, who live with someone who is showing symptoms, or who are at high risk of the virus, will be directed to stay home.