A male inmate at the El Paso County Jail took his own life Friday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Deputies responded to the male housing ward of the jail for a medical emergency at about 12:19 p.m., according to the statement. The man was found in his cell attempting suicide by hanging, the release said. He was not breathing and had no pulse.
The man, whose name was not released, was declared dead inside the cell, the sheriff's office said. His death marks the fourth completed suicide at the jail since June 2019, the agency said, including one on May 12.