The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is asking local residents to report various kinds of damage caused by recent historic storms to help officials better gauge financial impact to the region.

After storms dumped over an average year's worth of rain between April and June, El Paso County and Colorado Springs officials this week approved a disaster declaration resolution in hopes of securing federal infrastructure repair funding.

In total, damage reported by municipal and county public works and other departments within El Paso County has reached over $19.5 million — enough to meet the threshold for federal public aid, PPROEM Director Andrew Notbohm told county commissioners Tuesday.

But officials are seeking to assess other economic impacts that are continuing to manifest in the community, the emergency management office said Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to fill out a brief questionnaire to report any damage sustained between June 8-23 that resulted in at least one of the following:

• Commercial or industrial damage;

• Residential damage;

• Public facility damage;

• The need to clear or remove debris; or

• Economic impact to a small business.

"The purpose is to assess the financial impact to the community and evaluate potential sources of assistance," officials said in the news release. "There is no guarantee of reimbursement, loans, or any other aid."

Officials said submitted information will be kept for possible future follow-up, as "details of potential funding assistance are confirmed."

Click or tap here for the damage questionnaire.