A drunken driver struck and killed a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs late Saturday before fleeing the crash, police said.
The deadly collision came shortly before midnight at North Academy Boulevard and Rebecca Lane, according to a written statement from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The motorcycle was southbound on North Academy when an oncoming white sport-utility vehicle turned in its path, the statement said.
The victim, who wasn’t identified, died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by emergency crews, police said.
The driver of the SUV, Rolanda Mendez-Chavez, was arrested approximately a half-mile from the scene. He was jailed on suspicion of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and careless driving involving a death.