A motorist experiencing a medical emergency on Saturday lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence at the Colorado Springs police impound lot, officials said.

Police initially received a call about a vehicle trying to break into the impound lot, located at 2700 East Las Vegas Street, by ramming a vehicle into the fencing. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the driver had a medical event that caused him to swerve off the road and hit the fence, police said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, police said. The damaged portion of the impound lot fencing has been secured.